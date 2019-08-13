SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of state. Stay weather aware.
Filed Under:Felon Rights, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of lawmakers wants to return voting rights to Minnesota felons who have served their time.

The topic was the focus of a roundtable discussion at the University of Minnesota Monday night. DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Representative Raymond Dehn hosted the event.

Right now, felons in Minnesota can only vote after they’ve completed their sentence, including probation and parole.

DFL lawmakers want to allow felons to vote after they’ve finished serving their time, and are back living in the community.

