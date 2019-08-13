Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx have signed 6-3 forward Jillian Alleyne to a third 7-day contract.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alleyne has played four games with the Lynx so far and has totaled two point and four rebounds.
The California native spent last winter playing for Israeli club Hapoel Rishon Lezion. There, she averaged 18.7 points and a league-best 15.4 rebounds per game in 23 starts.
Alleyne, who played college ball at the University of Oregon, was the 10th player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.
