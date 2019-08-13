



Children’s Minnesota is reporting four cases of severe lung injury in the Twin Cities area potentially linked to vaping, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The MDH is now urging health care providers to be on alert for cases of severe lung disease related to vaping and e-cigarette use among teens and young adults.

“We are deeply concerned by the severe cases of lung injury associated with vaping that we are currently seeing,” said Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer at Children’s Minnesota. “These cases are extremely complex to diagnose, as symptoms can mimic a common infection yet can lead to severe complications and extended hospitalization. Medical attention is essential; respiratory conditions can continue to decline without proper treatment.”

According to the MDH, symptoms have resulted in hospitalizations lasting multiple weeks.

RELATED: Tests Can Reveal If Your Teen Has Been Secretly Vaping



Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that the agency has received 11 cases of teens hospitalized with severe lung disease that has been linked to vaping. Seven other cases are still under investigation.

According to DHS, patients reported experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, cough, chest pain and weight loss. In some cases, patients needed assistance to breathe.

“We are currently interviewing patients, all of whom reported recent vaping. Our disease investigators continue to gather information about the names and types of vape products that were used in hopes of determining a common link,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We strongly urge people to avoid vaping products and e-cigarettes. Anyone—especially young people who have recently vaped—experiencing unexplained breathing problems should see a doctor.”

DHS says while patients have improved with treatment, it is unknown whether there will be long-term health effects.

To learn more about the effects of vaping and e-cigarettes click here.