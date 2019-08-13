MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a foggy morning in parts of southern Minnesota, there’ll be a chance of severe storms Tuesday afternoon in the Twin Cities.
The National Weather Service says the metro, the St. Croix River Valley and much of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are under a marginal threat of severe weather.
The threats include hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and perhaps a tornado or two.
Severe weather potential. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aEIa3ufHGv
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 13, 2019
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms look to develop as a low pressure front sweeps over the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota. The isolated storms are expected to fire up around 4 p.m. and rumble into the evening hours.
Overnight, cool air will settle over Minnesota. Plan on leaving the windows open before heading to bed.
Dense Fog Advisory
A dense fog advisory is in effect for a number of counties in southern Minnesota until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The counties affected include Kandiyohi, Meeker, Renville, McLeod, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn.
Weather officials advise that travel could be hazardous as visibility may be a quarter mile or less.
