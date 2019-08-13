SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of state. Stay weather aware.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced a sudden road closure that goes into effect Tuesday evening.

Interstate 35W north will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday between Interstate 94 and Washington Avenue. MnDOT says Saturday’s rain created problems for road crews during the weekend closure of this stretch, and more work is needed.

The stretch will also be reduced to one lane from Friday night to Monday morning for work on the median. The detour is I-94 to Highway 280.

