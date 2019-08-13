Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a financial crimes investigation.
According to police, the victim told authorities that an unknown male called he, said he was a Federal Agent and that there was a warrant for her arrest in connection to money laundering.
“The suspect then offered her a solution to get a federal voucher by getting gift cards at a local store,” police said. “An unknown male came to her house, picked her up, and drove her to a local store.”
Minneapolis police released images of the male suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. David Mattson at 612-673-2358.
