MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 64-year-old dump truck driver died Monday morning after swerving to avoid a direct rear-end crash on Highway 55 and rolling the heavy truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the highway’s westbound lanes at the intersection of Argenta Trail in Inver Grove Heights.
A BMW slowed for the stop lights and the dump truck, which was directly behind the BMW, couldn’t stop fast enough. The truck swerved to the right, swiped the BMW, rolled onto its side and left the roadway.
The truck’s driver, Gregg Orloff of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
The driver of the BMW, a 47-year-old woman from Inver Grove Heights, was not hurt.
