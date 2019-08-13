Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in northeast Minneapolis, near the intersection of Marshall Street and 16th Avenue.
Someone passing by saw a person down on the nearby railroad bridge and called 911. When police got to the scene, there they found a man who was dead.
Investigators are talking to people in the area.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip here. All tips are anonymous.
Overnight, there was another homicide in downtown Minneapolis. Police found a man’s body on a popular riverfront bike path. No arrests have been made in that case.
