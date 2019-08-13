Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a woman was injured in a house fire in New Auburn Monday.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the 200 block of 30th Street in New Auburn on a report of a house fire.
The homeowner, 45-year-old Tonia Morrison, reported the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries.
Authorities say damage to the home is substantial.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, New Auburn Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall.
