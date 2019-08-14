MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against four adults who prosecutors say struck a passing motorcyclist in the chest with a bullet while they were target shooting.
The Carver County Attorney’s Office says Blake Azurin Martin, William Azurin Martin, Ian Alexander Stinson and Jasmine Symone Morrow are each charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm that endangers safety.
The charges stem from a June 25 incident in which a man was riding his motorcycle on County Road 40 and Homestead Road in San Francisco Township when he was shot in the chest. The man suffered a serious injury and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
An investigation revealed the charged individuals were target shooting without an adequate backstop at a residence on Homestead Road when the motorcyclist was hit. They stopped shooting when a third party drove into the driveway and told them the man had been shot.
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz is reminding people that while target shooting, it’s imperative to have a sufficient backstop before shooting.
