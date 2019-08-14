Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Children’s Theatre Company says it has settled lawsuits with six sexual abuse survivors who were abused in the theater in the 1970s.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Children’s Theatre Company says it has settled lawsuits with six sexual abuse survivors who were abused in the theater in the 1970s.
The theater made the announcement Wednesday, saying the settlements were made with six individuals who were sexually abused in the 1970s by the former artistic director and two former employees. Details on the settlements were not released.
Several other cases remain unresolved.
“The legal process for other plaintiffs is ongoing and we will continue to work toward resolutions that provide healing and justice,” the theater said.
In February, a jury awarded millions of dollars to a sexual assault survivor who was abused at the theater in the 1970s.
You must log in to post a comment.