MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of Eden Prairie Center mall was evacuated Wednesday night due to a small fire inside its movie theater.
Firefighters responded to AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 at about 7:45 p.m. The building’s sprinkler system had already put out the fire — located in a hallway that backed up to the theaters — but patrons were evacuated due to smoke.
Firefighters ventilated the smoke for an hour and a half, and the theater was closed for the rest of the night to reset the sprinkler system.
Officials said despite some light smoke that drifted into the mall, Eden Prairie Center remained open.
