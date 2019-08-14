Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody following a triple stabbing overnight in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 3500 block of Nicollet Avenue, in the city’s Lyndale neighborhood.
Police responded and arrested a suspect, a 27-year-old man, a few blocks away.
Emergency crews found three people in the home with stab wounds. Ambulances brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. They are expected to survive.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
