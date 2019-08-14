  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, South Minneapolis, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody following a triple stabbing overnight in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 3500 block of Nicollet Avenue, in the city’s Lyndale neighborhood.

Police responded and arrested a suspect, a 27-year-old man, a few blocks away.

Emergency crews found three people in the home with stab wounds. Ambulances brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. They are expected to survive.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Comments