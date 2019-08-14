MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a multitude of ways to get around in Minneapolis. Electric scooters are but the latest on the personal mobility list.

“They’re fun and I am able to get places quicker than on the bus. They’re more convenient too, I feel like because they’re everywhere,” explains riders Jahnyiya Turner and Alyanna Dixon.

After last year’s pilot study between August and November, which found more than 75,000 riders, Minneapolis leaders are trying to better accommodate the growing scooter demand.

“Yes, this just got me over here from the stadium for like a dollar-fifty,” says Carissa Asleson.

Working thee jobs, Asleson says she is a regular scooter rider.

“It’s nice to know where you can pick them up, but I like the convenience of dropping it anywhere,” says Asleson. “I work here so I’ll bring it to the front door, so yea.”

But to minimize sidewalk trip hazards, riders will now find designated parking spots painted on streets. They will be mainly scattered along Nicollet Mall and in the heavily traveled Uptown area.

“I think it’s a good idea, honestly because they’re just everywhere, and somebody might trip over them or run over them,” adds Turner.

And that’s the idea to maintain better safety for riders and pedestrians. The city will attempt to do that by keeping riders off the sidewalks and scooters in a consistent place.