



A 33-year-old man is facing burglary and robbery charges after he allegedly stole $10,000 in cash from a south Minneapolis apartment over the weekend and threatened a teenager inside with a large knife.

Robert Buckingham, of Minneapolis, is charged with burglary with a dangerous weapon and aggravated robbery, court documents filed Tuesday in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Buckingham slashed a screen and entered the window Sunday evening to a duplex on the 2700 block of 12th Avenue South, in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. Once inside, he used the stairway to enter the upper unit.

Inside were three children, a teenager, a 2-year-old and a child with Down syndrome. The adults had stepped out for about 30 minutes.

Buckingham found the teen in the shower, forced him out and ziptied his hands and threatened with him a knife, saying he’d kill him if he left the bathroom.

The other children were not harmed.

Buckingham ransacked the apartment, investigators say, and stole $10,000 in cash. Before the adults returned home, he then walked out of the apartment and drove away, surveillance video showed.

Police searched Buckingham’s home and found $10,860 in cash as well as clothes matching those captured on surveillance.

Buckingham is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His first court appearance is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

In the complaint, officials detailed factors that could support an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The factors include Buckingham being a “dangerous offender” with at least five prior felony burglary convictions.

