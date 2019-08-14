Comments
WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was arrested after police found him to be driving without a license, fleeing officers and possessing an explosive in his vehicle.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man sleeping in his pickup truck Monday around 1 p.m. just outside of Willmar. While deputies checked the driver’s license status, the man fled into a nearby cornfield. Police soon discovered the man’s license was revoked.
Upon searching the man’s truck, deputies also found an object with a fuse. The Minneapolis Bomb Squad confirmed the object had explosive components, and was rendered safe at that time.
The driver was located by Willmar police Tuesday and subsequently arrested.
Charges are currently pending.
