MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best meat shops near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for meat.
1. Mississippi Market Food Co-op
Topping the list is Mississippi Market Food Co-op. Located at 622 Selby Ave. in Summit-University, the grocery store, health market and meat shop is the highest-rated meat shop in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.
2. St. Paul Meat Shop
Mac-Groveland’s St Paul Meat Shop, located at 1674 Grand Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meat shop 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.
3. Morelli’s Specialty & Discount Liquors
Morelli’s Specialty & Discount Liquors, a meat shop and international grocery store that offers beer, wine, spirits and more in Payne Phalen, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 535 Tedesco St. to see for yourself.
4. Von Hanson’s Meats
Over in Highland, check out Von Hanson’s Meats, which has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the meat shop, smokehouse and deli at 2018 Ford Parkway.
