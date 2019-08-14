  • WCCO 4On Air

Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Minnesota State Patrol, Ortonville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker was hit by a driver who had suffered a medical emergency Wednesday morning in Ortonville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:44 a.m. on Highway 12 on the west side of town. Silas George Ulrich, 95, was driving a Buick Lacrosse when his vehicle struck 63-year-old Lon Eugene Moen, who the state patrol says was “flagging for road maintenance.”

Moen, from Odessa, was taken to Ortonville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ulrich, from Ortonville, was not injured in the crash. The specifics of his medical emergency have not been released.

The state patrol is investigating.

