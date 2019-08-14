



1. Al Vento

Photo: Kimberly T./Yelp

Spending time in Nokomis? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant to a market. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Nokomis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is bar and Italian spot Al Vento. Located at 5001 34th Ave. South, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

Dine on the patio or in the candlelit dining room. On the menu, offerings include pizza, pastas and entrees like chicken piccata with capers and zucchini. An all-you-can-eat brunch is available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sundays.

2. Sassy Spoon

Photo: Elizabeth R./Yelp

Next up is gluten-free eatery Sassy Spoon, situated at 5011 34th Ave. South. With four stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features salads, sesame turkey meatballs and a miso-braised pork plate. Pair your meal with coffee, wine, hard cider or gluten-free beer.

3. Spa Oro Blanco

Photo: Spa Oro Blanco/Yelp

Medical spa, skin care and spray tanning spot Spa Oro Blanco is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5005 34th Ave. South, five stars out of 11 reviews.

The spa, owned by certified aesthetician Cassondra Bertrand, offers facials, massages and chemical peels, according to its website.

4. Oxendale’s Market

Photo: Kat B./Yelp

Finally, check out Oxendale’s Market, which has earned four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store, bakery and butcher at 5025 34th Ave. South.

The locally owned market, which has two other locations in St. Paul, sells fresh produce, meats, floral arrangements, baked goods and items from area vendors.