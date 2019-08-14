MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of Dinkytown’s Varsity Bike announced Wednesday the shop will close at the end of September.
Rob DeHoff, owner of the 24-year-old business, said he’s closing the store because online retailers are making it more difficult to run a brick and mortar store and he’s ready to go in a different direction.
“I am sad to announce that Varsity Bike will be closing the end of September,” DeHoff said in a statement. “I really appreciate all of the support of the 24 years that we have been open. It has been a joy for me and I will miss the store and interaction with all of you greatly.”
A liquidation sale is going on now, with 10% off bikes and 20% off parts and accessories.
DeHoff also says he’ll throw a “goodbye party” Saturday, Sept. 14 from “noon until dark.”
