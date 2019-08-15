



An Israeli official said Thursday that Rep. Ilhan Omar will be barred from entering the country for a planned visit next week.

The Associated Press reports that the country’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said on a radio program that the government decided not to allow Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, to visit.

Israel’s reason for baring them, Hotovely said, was because of their advocating for boycotts of Israel, adding that it’s in keeping with the country’s policy to deny entry to those who support boycotts.

Not long before the radio interview, President Donald Trump tweeted that Israel would “show great weakness” if they allowed Omar and Tlaib to visit.

The president added that the two Democratic congresswomen, who were the first Muslim women elected to Congress, “hate Israel and all Jewish people.” He called them “a disgrace.”

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Omar and Tlaib are persistent critics of Israel’s government and its treatment of Palestinians.

Earlier this year, Omar came under bipartisan criticism for remarks about Israel that some deemed to be antisemitic.

