MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Community members are voicing their frustrations Thursday over plans to add new Minneapolis police officers to the force.

Protesters repeatedly interrupted Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget address at the Minneapolis City Council chambers. They shouted the name of Jamar Clark, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in November 2015.

The recent call for more police officers in Minneapolis comes after several downtown shootings this summer.

Late last month, a Minneapolis Police Department official said it’s not uncommon to see a spike in crime during the summer. Even so, the Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is asking the city for more officers.

If we aren’t going to step up and make transformational change in MPD now – with this chief – then when? With what Chief? I stand with Chief Arradondo, and I’ll offer him more than comforting words in supporting his vision for police-community relations. #MplsBudget — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) August 15, 2019

Mayor Frey supports more resources for the department.

That’s why my budget funds 14 additional sworn police officers – 8 neighborhood outreach officers who will walk a beat, 3 investigators to bolster our sexual assault and domestic violence units, & 3 officers to bring back a traffic enforcement unit. #MplsBudget — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) August 15, 2019

“That’s why my budget funds 14 additional sworn police officers – 8 neighborhood outreach officers who will walk a beat, 3 investigators to bolster our sexual assault and domestic violence units, & 3 officers to bring back a traffic enforcement unit,” Frey said in a tweet.