Charges: Former Church Official Swindled Over $30K, Bought Scratch Off Tickets To Pay Mortgage
A former church official in the south metro is accused of stealing more than $33,000 from the institution. He allegedly told investigators he was using the money to buy up to $400 in scratch off tickets daily, because he was behind on his mortgage.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Proposes Adding 14 Police Officers
The recent call for more police officers in Minneapolis comes after several downtown shootings this summer.
Minnesota Weather: Tornado, T-Storm, Flash Flood Threats Make For One Turbulent Tuesday
Following a foggy morning in parts of southern Minnesota, severe storms rolled through parts of Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon.
Storms, Floods Cause $1.2B Damage In 2019 Thus Far: State-By-State Overview
Each state must meet particular damage thresholds to qualify for federal aid based on their populations.
Minnesota Weather: Flood Watch Issued For Southwestern Minnesota As Heavy Rain Is Expected
Flash flooding could affect communities in southwestern overnight as storms are expected to produce heavy rain in the area.
Vikings Reportedly Place Former 1st-Round Pick Treadwell On Trade Block
Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick at the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, however, the stats haven't reflected his early pick.
Darwin Quintero Scores 8th Goal Of Season In Minnesota United Win Over Rapids
Darwin Quintero scored his eighth goal of the season, Vito Mannone had his ninth shutout and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Rookie Trent Grisham's 3-Run Homer Lifts Brewers Over Twins, 6-5
Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday.
Marwin Gonzalez's Blast Off Of Josh Hader Lifts Twins Over Brewers, 7-5
Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run home run off of Josh Hader to propel the Minnesota Twins to a come-from-behind 7-5 win.
DeRusha Eats: For 35 Years, Grand Ole Creamery Is A Grand Avenue Stalwart
On a hot summer night, there's no busier place in St. Paul, than a couple of benches on Grand Avenue. For 35 years, Grand Ole Creamery has been packing them in.
Where To Go When You're In Minneapolis's Calhoun Neighborhood
Visiting Calhoun, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to an Indian restaurant.
These 4 Establishments Define The Nokomis Neighborhood
Spending time in Nokomis? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses.
St. Paul's Top 4 Meat Markets
We crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Saint Paul, the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for meat.
5 Top Options For Low-Priced Breakfast & Brunch Eats In St. Paul
Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?
The Top 4 Japanese Restaurants In Minneapolis
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare? You may want to stop off at Origami Uptown, to start with.
Good Question: What Has Been Invented In Minnesota?
Most Minnesotans know Post-It notes, the pacemaker and SPAM were invented in Minnesota, but what about the snowmobile, cortisone and the automatic thermostat? Those are all creations showcased right now at the Minnesota Science Museum exhibit celebrating our state’s inventions.
What Are The Rules For Dogs Eating And Drinking Out?
It is topic that only gets more popular as the weather heats up: Should dogs be allowed at bars and restaurants?
Finding Minnesota
'You Can Tell There Is A Soul In It': Kevin Fitzke Builds Vintage Wooden Race Boats From Scratch
Minnesotans have enjoyed getting out on the lakes for decades -- and a St. Paul man is looking to bring back that vintage-boat feel.
Minnesota State Fair Free Park & Ride Info
August 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —
The 2019 Minnesota State Fair is just one week away!
To learn more free park and ride options to the fair click
here
.
