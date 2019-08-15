MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off one week from Thursday.

As always, there is something new to find at the Minnesota State Fair. Though the north end is not new, there are new exhibits and parts of the area that have been completely redeveloped.

A new structure, the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk, will light up and have facts about agriculture and Minnesota farmers. Fairgoers can also use the hashtag #mnstatefair on social media for a chance to have their pictures show up on the structure.

The big new attraction is the North End Event Center, which will have a different exhibit each year. Workers are still busy putting the finishing touches on this year’s theme – the Angry Birds Universe: the Exhibition. There are also some sunshade structures outside that will reveal interesting faces about Minnesota pioneers.

The whole area is free to check out with admission.

“We’ve been redeveloping this area for the past couple of years. We really started it with bringing in the Great Big Wheel, which is just a few blocks south, and just really wanted to create a sense of permanency up here on the north end – it really lacked that,” said Danielle Dullinger with the Minnesota State Fair.

And you can’t talk about the fair without food. There are 31 new foods this year, totaling more than 500 food options.

The first day of the fair can be pretty crazy, so park and rides have free shuttle services to the fair.