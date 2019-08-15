  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms could be a threat Thursday evening in western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the area, from Alexandria down to Worthington, is under a marginal risk of severe weather.

The threats include hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms look to rumble over western Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

As the storms move east, they are expected to bring rain to the Twin Cities overnight.

