MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a north Minneapolis shooting that left a 5-year-old girl injured, according to police.
Jayda Holmes, 5, was sleeping Monday when a bullet went through her bedroom wall on North 4th Street. Martha Timberlake, Jayda’s mother, says the bullet went over her head before hitting her foot.
“I was sleeping and then I heard the bullet getting ready to shoot my wall,” Jayda said. “It felt like blood was dripping all over my other leg and stuff and it was dripping on my other leg.”
Jayda was taken to the hospital and sent into surgery for a broken foot.
Jayda will enter kindergarten with a shattered foot but an unbreakable spirit. She starts school in just a few weeks. Doctors hope she will be out of the wheelchair in October.
If you’d like to contribute to Jayda’s family’s GoFundMe, click here.
