



– A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old Jayda Holmes, who was shot in the foot while asleep in bed Monday.

Marquell Deon Johnson, of Minneapolis, has been charged with recklessly shooting toward an occupied building while in a vehicle and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime.

Holmes was sleeping when a bullet went through her bedroom wall on 4th Street North. Martha Timberlake, Jayda’s mother, says the bullet went over her head before hitting her foot.

RELATED: ‘I’m Happy She’s Here’: 5-Year-Old Gunshot Victim, Mother Speak Out

“I was sleeping and then I heard the bullet getting ready to shoot my wall,” Jayda said. “It felt like blood was dripping all over my other leg and stuff and it was dripping on my other leg.”

According to the criminal complaint, police found seven bullet holes on the residence, which is a duplex. Some entered the upstairs unit with two hitting the downstairs unit where Jayda slept. Timberlake told police she knew Johnson to be associated with the residents of the upstairs unit.

Police say Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including a felony conviction of second-degree burglary in 2012.

Jayda was taken to the hospital and sent into surgery for a broken foot.

Jayda will enter kindergarten with a shattered foot but an unbreakable spirit. She starts school in just a few weeks. Doctors hope she will be out of the wheelchair in October.

If you’d like to contribute to Jayda’s family’s GoFundMe, click here.