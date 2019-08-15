Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A package thief was caught on camera Thursday morning in Livonia Township near Zimmerman.
Video clearly shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home and taking two packages.
The homeowner tells WCCO-TV the packages were delivered by UPS at 10:30 a.m., and were stolen just three minutes later.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office is investigating.
