ST. Paul, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Beech Street on a report of a man shot in an alley.
Officers found the victim in a vehicle. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. No arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
