Filed Under:Shooting, St. Paul Police

ST. Paul, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Beech Street on a report of a man shot in an alley.

Officers found the victim in a vehicle. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

