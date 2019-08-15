Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans can now add pumpkin spice spam to their list of fall-flavored foods to try this year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans can now add pumpkin spice spam to their list of fall-flavored foods to try this year.
According to USA Today, Spam is joining the pumpkin spice trend by offering a new fall flavor of the canned meat this fall.
The Hormel brand jokingly teased the pumpkin spice spam back in 2017, but this year, USA Today confirms it’s real.
USA Today reports that the flavored spam will be available for a limited time starting September 23 online at Walmart and on Spam’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.