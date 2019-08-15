  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Criminal Vehicular Operation, Gregory Jamal Garth, Minneapolis News, Pedestrian Crash, Shianne Dean


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver who struck an 11-year-old girl as she got off a school bus in Minneapolis in May has been charged with criminal vehicular operation.

According to a criminal complaint, 60-year-old Gregory Jamal Garth, of Brooklyn Park, had THC, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash at 23rd and Penn avenues.

Shianne Dean (credit: CBS)

Shianne Dean, 11, laid in a coma for 10 days after suffering brain and internal damage. Though she has been discharged from the hospital, she still has a feeding tube and is expected to suffer permanent memory loss and left-side weakness.

Garth told police the stop arm was not out on the bus, so he tried to pass it. During a subsequent investigation, officers learned the area where Dean was let off the school bus was a “temporary” bus stop, as the usual stop was hindered by construction. Court documents state the bus driver did not activate the stop arm or flashing lights.

RELATED: Shianne Dean, 11, Talks About Being Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver

After Dean awoke from a coma, she spoke to WCCO in her room at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

“I didn’t know where I was and I was scared,” she said.

Gregory Garth (credit: Hennepin Co. Jail)

When Dean was hit, her 8-year-old sister watched it all unfold. She was so traumatized she wouldn’t get on a bus after the incident, and she is scared to cross the street.

“Going through the surgery and everything, that’s bad, and I also don’t want anybody to go around a bus at all because I know if another family’s child gets hit, they are going to be sad,” Dean said.

Garth remained on scene after the May 3 crash. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath, and authorities say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dean’s family cover their mounting hospital bills.

Comments