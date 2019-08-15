ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is asking for another property tax levy increase to cover a portion of the cost of his 2020 budget.
He says a 4.85% percent increase would amount to about $55 a year for a median value home.
The budget also proposes investing $20 million for road construction and resurfacing throughout the city.
His budget proposal comes with some reductions as well, including cutting five sworn officers from the police department and shortening training time for firefighters.
Carter says these decisions were difficult.
“But the exercise also forces us to rethink and reprioritize our business models, and to creatively maximize the benefit of every single dollar we spend,” Carter said.
Carter also announced a pilot program called Familiar Faces, which will focus on helping connect residents who frequently interact with law enforcement to mental health and housing resources.
