MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Alexandria woman died after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Douglas County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Highway 29 near Hiebel Road.
According to the State Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 59-year-old James Leslie Whalen, was traveling northbound on the highway when the SUV crossed over the center line and slammed into a southbound Dodge Caravan.
The collision caused both vehicles to roll.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, 61-year-old Betty Ann Bengtson, was killed. A passenger in the Caravan, a 60-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Whalen, the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
