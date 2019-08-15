(CNN) — Are you skipping summer activities because they’re simply too expensive? You’re not alone.

According to a new Bankrate survey, cost is keeping people from enjoying some local attractions and recreational activities.

Sixty-eight percent of people surveyed said they had skipped recreational activities in the past year because they were not affordable.

And 43 percent say they simply don’t have any left-over cash after paying their everyday bills.

The number one activity people skipped was a vacation.

As well as dining out with family and friends, going to concerts, and taking a trip to the amusement park, zoo or aquarium.

Those surveyed also admitted to giving up going to sporting events and even the movie theater.

Not surprisingly, families with young children are most likely to miss out on recreational activities due to cost.

Millennials cited student debt for keeping them at home and away from recreational activities.

Experts say there’s a way to avoid all work and no play, without going broke.

Bankrate analysts suggest putting aside a portion of your income — no more than 5 percent — in a separate savings account with direct deposit.

Think of it as your fun fund.