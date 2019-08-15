MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year, WCCO-TV is doing something different at the Minnesota State Fair.

We are taking people on a trip down memory lane.

We’ll be screening a very special film, showing you an inside look at what’s happened “Since We Last Met.”

The film will debut at our state fair booth, but some WCCO’ers got a preview Thursday night at Riverview Theater in south Minneapolis.

Sometimes we get to meet our viewers, and many ask what was the craziest story we’ve covered, or what was the funniest. This film let’s you know how the stories from the past year affected us all.

It’s was a red-carpet affair at the Riverview, complete with photo opts and refreshments — as viewers refreshed their memories.

And in a classic south Minneapolis theater, WCCO staffers and their family and friends went down memory lane to relive what’s happened since the last state fair.

From the Jayme Closs homecoming, to the Polar Vortex, to the Final Four, producer Jodi Oelfke condensed a year into a few minutes

“We wanted it to be more personal to get under the surface of what you as reporter, producer actually experience,” Oelfke said.

“I think this shows when we go up to scenes and go to people’s home, that we are part of that family in that moment. We feel what they feel,” said WCCO reporter Reg Chapman.

And it seems they did feel, after seeing the film.

“I’m a big WCCO watcher, and I was with you the whole time on all of those things,” said viewer Annette Kaufman.

“What struck me is what a family WCCO is, it was really cool. I loved it,” said viewer Daniel Mohs.

Thursday night’s showing was a one-night preview, and the real deal rolls out next week at the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” — and you all are invited! You can find our booth and the corner of Carnes and Nelson, in front of the Grandstand.