MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday! That means you might be Workin’ for you Weekend. Check out these four fun things to do with the family!
Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
Make your way to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for the annual Como Park Obon Festival.Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, and delicious take center stage at the 21st annual event.
The festival is Sunday from 3 p.m to 9 p.m.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Be transported back in time to experience the sights and sounds of a 16th-century European village with the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. The festival features over 250 booths for shopping, 16 stages of live entertainment and seven themed weekends.
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival runs during weekends in August and September at the festival grounds in Shakopee.
More than 40 food trucks, offering a range of diverse cuisines will return to Mears Park this Saturday. The St. Paul Food Truck Festival is free and will feature live music throughout the day and evening.
This year’s festival features 18 new trucks offering vegetarian and vegan options as well as sushi and poke bowls and more.
Saint George’s Greek Summer Festival
Finally, you have your pick of Saturday or Sunday to check out the Greek Festival. Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul is the place to be.
Enjoy fast-casual Greek food like gyros, lamb, pastries and flaming cheese. There will also be kid’s games and an opportunity to learn how to dance Greek.
You must log in to post a comment.