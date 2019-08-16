Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a fatal overnight shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday on the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue North.
Emergency responders found a victim, who appeared to be a man, and brought him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died shortly after.
Investigators processed the scene and spoke with several people in the area. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous.
This is the third homicide in Minneapolis this week. No arrests have been made in any case.
