MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two St. Paul police officers involved in a shooting with a car thief suspect early Tuesday morning.
Officers Arturo Lopez and Mitchell Mountain pulled over a car in an alley at about 2 a.m. near Winter Street and Capitol Boulevard North while investigating a report of a stolen car.
The 19-year-old suspect drove at Mountain and hit him. Lopez then shot at the stolen car. The suspect was not hit, but Mountain suffered minor injuries.
The stolen car was later found abandoned about five miles northwest of the shooting scene on the 700 block of Prior Avenue, but the suspect has still not been located. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Lopez and Mountain — both whom are two-year veterans of the department — had their body cameras on during the shooting, and BCA investigators are reviewing the footage. They are both on standard administrative leave.