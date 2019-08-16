



– So far so good for the first Minnesota team to make the Little League World Series in nearly a decade. Coon Rapids-Andover defeated the team from Bowling Green, Kentucky to advance.

It was a big day for the team, and a dream come true for the kids.

Fans were watching the game at Boulevard Bar & Grille in Coon Rapids for a viewing party, take two.

It’s intense at Boulevard Bar and Grille in Coon Rapids. A viewing party is taking place to watch the Coon Rapids Andover Little League (CRALL) team play its first World Series game against a team from Kentucky. No score after 1. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/k63OYY5CXG — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) August 16, 2019

The Coon Rapids-Andover American Little League, or “CRALL,” won the regional tournament after an 8-6 victory over a Johnston, Iowa team. The 12-year-olds were set to play Thursday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but rain delayed the game until Friday.

Coon-Rapids Andover is the first team from Minnesota to get to the Little League World Series since 2010, a huge achievement and rare opportunity.

Here in Coon Rapids, their fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

Another run for Coon Rapids-Andover. They lead 2-0 in the 2nd. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/EGGjE89eLP — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) August 16, 2019

“It has been awesome,” fan Johnathan Nold said. “I mean, you tell the kids that big things can happen if you work hard and now this kind of just validates everything, that this is what we preach to you: to work hard, to play hard and having big eyes and big dreams – it’s just awesome.”

Next up, they will play a team from Virginia on Sunday.

They’re also making history with this game. Their second baseman, Maddy Freking, is the 19th girl to play in the Little League World Series.