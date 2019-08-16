  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is expected in court Friday afternoon, charged for firing a gun that hurt a 5-year-old girl.

Marquell Johnson, 27, is accused in the drive-by shooting. Charges also say he had a gun when he wasn’t supposed to.

A background check reveals he has lengthy criminal record.

Police say he fired the bullet that hit 5-year-old Jayda Holmes in the foot while she was sleeping. Martha Timberlake, Holmes’s mother, says the bullet went over her head before hitting her foot.

Jayda will enter kindergarten with a shattered foot. Doctors hope she will be out of a wheelchair in October.

