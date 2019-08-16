Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week, the Animal Humane Society presents Gracie May:
“Gracie May is a 2.5 year old Hound/Cattle Dog mix. Gracie May was surrendered because she and the other resident dog in the home were not getting along. Neither dog likes to share their toys with other dogs which led to scuffles between the two. The family did report that Gracie May did well at the dog park and her behavior is likely specific to the home environment. Because of this, Gracie May needs to be the only dog in the home. Like most dogs, Gracie will find things to chew if she finds herself in need of entertainment, so she would love a home with an active family who will take her to training classes!”
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.