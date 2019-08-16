Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The inspirational sounds of 150 youth voices from across the Twin Cities will fill Minnesota Orchestra Hall in a live recording of original music by renowned Gospel chart-topping gospel artist Jovonta Patton on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for the concert sponsored by the Minnesota State Baptist Convention (MSBC) to benefit the Brianna E. Lark Scholarship Program. Ms. Lark died from complications of the autoimmune disease Lupus.
