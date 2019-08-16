MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Neighbors made their voices heard Friday morning outside a manufacturing plant where crews found new contamination.
About a dozen protesters held signs and walked in front of Water Gremlin in White Bear Township. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked the company to partially shut down the plant until pollution problems are fixed.
Water Gremlin avoided Thursday’s deadline by asking for a meeting with the MPCA commissioner. That infuriated many people in the community.
“Water Gremlin has demonstrated time and time again they’re not following the rules,” said White Bear Township resident Leigh Thiel.
The meeting between Water Gremlin and the MPCA will happen on Monday. This is all part of a pollution investigation that began earlier this year.
“I’m asking MPCA to do their job, to exercise their power and shut down this plant,” said resident Sheri Smith.
Water Gremlin paid $7 million in fines and corrective action after illegally releasing a toxic chemical into the air for years.
