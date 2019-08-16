Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul say no one was injured Friday after an SUV slammed into a building in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul say no one was injured Friday after an SUV slammed into a building in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the crash about 12:45 p.m., saying it happened near the intersection of West 7th and Leech streets.
Crews are on scene evaluating the stability of the building. Officials did not immediately say what led to the crash.
@StPaulFireDept and @sppdmn are on scene at West 7th and Leech St at an accident involving a vehicle and a building. No injuries reported. Crews are evaluating the structural stability of the building. pic.twitter.com/zx7IVI9kJp
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 16, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.