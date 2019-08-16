  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul say no one was injured Friday after an SUV slammed into a building in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood.

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the crash about 12:45 p.m., saying it happened near the intersection of West 7th and Leech streets.

Crews are on scene evaluating the stability of the building. Officials did not immediately say what led to the crash.

