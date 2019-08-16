From weddings to birthday bashes, these days no party is complete without a signature drink. Drew Atkin, of Bartending By Drew, shares some easy and budget-friendly drinks that will wow your crowd.
CBS Sunrise
. 5 oz Blue Curacao
1 oz Silver Tequila
.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur
.25 Campari
.25 oz Aperol
.75 oz Orange Juice
.25 oz Lemon Juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup
Garden Gin and Tonic
2 oz. Gin
3 Slices Cucumber
3 Basil Leaves
1 Mint Sprig
1 Bottle Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
Muddle gin, cucumber and basil in shaker. Add Ice and Shake. Top with 3 oz Tonic Water and stir. Garnish with mint sprig and pomegranite seeds. Serve in red wine glass.
Carnivore Old Fashion
2.5 oz Jim Beam Bourbon
.5 oz Bulleit Rye
.5 oz Muscavado Syrup
3 Dashes Trinity Bittercube Bitters
1 Piece Maple/Brown Sugar Bacon
1 Slice of Orange Peel
Pour first four ingredients into rocks glass. Add Ice and Stir for 30 seconds. Squeeze Orange Peel Over Drink and Insert. Insert Candied Bacon.
