MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a man was arrested last weekend after a deputy heard gunshots coming from a northern Minnesota home.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a 41-year-old man was jailed on Aug. 10 in Hazelton Township, which is on the northwest shore of Mille Lacs Lake, for reckless discharge of a firearm.
A deputy had initially responded to a disturbance in the area and detained a 39-year-old man, who was later booked into jail on suspicion of assault.
While the deputy was talking to the detained man, he heard gunshots in a home. The deputy approached the residence and found a man with a handgun.
After being given repeated orders to drop the gun and get on the ground, the man complied, the sheriff’s office said.
He was arrested without further incident and booked into jail on suspicion of assault, violent threats, and small marijuana possession.
