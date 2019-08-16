Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Susan G Komen 3-Day kicks off Friday in downtown Minneapolis. And if you’re interested in showing up to cheer participants on, this is the year to do it.
To be precise, it’s the last year to do it in the Twin Cities. Organizers confirmed that the walk will end after this year. They’re cutting the walk down from seven cities to just four next year.
Walkers will spend the weekend walking about 60 miles between the Twin Cities. The goal is to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.
WCCO’s Christiane Cordero said that this year’s participants number about 400 in total.
Click here to check in on the route for this year's walk.
