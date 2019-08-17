MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Saturday morning motorcycle-vehicle crash in Brunswick Township left one dead and six injured, the State Patrol said. The crash occurred at Highway 70 and Mahogany Street just before 8:30 a.m.

One person is dead and two motorcycle passengers were airlifted to metro hospitals in critical condition, Kanabec County Sheriff’s Brian Smith said.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. The State Patrol said a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Mahogany Street, did not yield into the intersection of Highway 70, and struck two Harley Davidson motorcycles. The crash caused a Victory motorcycle to run off the road.

The driver of the 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 42-year-old male from South Dakota, died at the scene. His passenger, a 40-year-old woman also from South Dakota, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota Camry driver, a 30-year-old male from St. Paul, was not injured. Two of his four passengers, ages 34 and 26, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two other passengers were two and 28 years old. They were all wearing seatbelts.

The 48-year-old male Harley Davidson driver and his female passenger, 46, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were not wearing helmets.

The driver of the Victory Mammer motorcycle, a 21-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Road conditions were reportedly dry, and the State Patrol says no alcohol was involved in the crash.

The crash is being investigated and reconstructed by the State Patrol’s Brainerd District.