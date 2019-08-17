Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people died early Saturday morning when they crashed and were ejected from their vehicle in Barron County, Wisconsin.
Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 a.m. Investigators say 50-year-old Michelle Rae Thompson and 45-year-old Gayland J. Olson were traveling southbound on County Highway O when the vehicle went into the oncoming lane of traffic and into a ditch. The vehicle then vaulted on a driveway embankment and struck several trees.
Sometime during the crash, both were ejected from the vehicle. According to evidence and injuries, officials say Thompson was driving.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
