MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is celebrating the birth of a tufted puffin, the first to hatch in the St. Paul zoo’s history of exhibiting the bird.

The chick, who doesn’t have a name, was born to first-time parents Bug and Rocky in late July. The sex of the baby is still unknown.

(credit: Como Zoo)

Zoo officials say the puffin is burrowing off exhibit for five to six weeks before making its public debut, and the chick is quickly growing thanks to a diet of smelt and tiny herring.

The zoo has been exhibiting puffins since 1987.

