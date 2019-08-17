Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is celebrating the birth of a tufted puffin, the first to hatch in the St. Paul zoo’s history of exhibiting the bird.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is celebrating the birth of a tufted puffin, the first to hatch in the St. Paul zoo’s history of exhibiting the bird.
The chick, who doesn’t have a name, was born to first-time parents Bug and Rocky in late July. The sex of the baby is still unknown.
Zoo officials say the puffin is burrowing off exhibit for five to six weeks before making its public debut, and the chick is quickly growing thanks to a diet of smelt and tiny herring.
The zoo has been exhibiting puffins since 1987.
You must log in to post a comment.